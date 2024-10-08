Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, on Tuesday, was presented with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the film industry. This prestigious accolade, regarded as the highest honour in Indian cinema, was bestowed upon him by President Droupadi Murmu during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan.

70th National Film Awards: Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recalls his journey: “I was told ‘film industry meing kaala rang nahin chalega’”

Mithun Chakraborty shared a heartfelt reflection on his journey in the entertainment sector. The veteran star, who has also received the Padma Bhushan for his significant impact on the arts, opened up about the challenges he faced, particularly regarding the prejudice he experienced as a person with darker skin. Recalling those difficult moments, he stated, “I was told 'film industry meing kaala rang nahin chalega'. Jitna apmaan ho sakta tha, hua [I was told there's no place for dark-skinned actors like me in the film industry. They humiliated me as much as they could],” he said.

Despite the negativity, Mithun found strength in his passion for dance, which eventually became his means of self-expression. He reminisced, “I decided to dance then. I wanted people to look at my feet, not at my face or my skin colour. Sab filmon me pairon se dance kiya, aur log mere rang ko bhool gaye.”

He encouraged aspiring talents in the industry, sharing his belief that determination can lead to success. "If I can do it, anybody can do it," he stated.

Chakraborty reflected on his earlier accomplishments and how they impacted his mindset. He admitted that success led him to a certain arrogance, drawing a parallel to the legendary actor Al Pacino. However, he quickly recognized that such an attitude could hinder his opportunities. This realization fuelled his desire to remain humble and grounded in his craft.

In a moment of inspiration, he concluded his speech with a mantra he often shares: “Khud so jana lekin apne sapno ko mat sone dena.”

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony, honoring excellence in Indian cinema for the previous year, was a significant event, graced by the presence of the President. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, established in 1969 to honor the pioneering filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke, has recognized numerous illustrious personalities throughout its history, including luminaries like Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and Yash Chopra. Chakraborty is now the 54th recipient of this honor, following actress Waheeda Rehman, who was honored in 2021.

Earlier this year, Mithun received the Padma Bhushan, further solidifying his status as a revered figure in Indian cinema.

