Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2019 | 9:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a ‘mazdoor’ who happens to be beautiful

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was at his candid best at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore. At the event, the actor while talking about his Bang Bang! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif called her a mazdoor. He referred to her as a labourer because of the hard work she puts into perfecting her dance moves.

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a 'mazdoor' who happens to be beautiful

Hrithik Roshan who is known for his brilliant dancing skills was asked who among him and Katrina required more retakes. He said that he always takes Katrina’s name while answering this question. He said that Katrina takes it as an insult but he means it as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. He further said that Katrina is the best labourers and workers that he has come across.

Stressing on Katrina’s hard-working quality, he said that deep inside Katrina is a mazdoor and just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Hrithik also said that the Zero actress is super talented and it becomes very easy to work with her.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: Salman Khan is a friend for life, I trust him implicitly

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rakesh Roshan turns 70 without celebrations

Anupam Kher talks about the moment he made…

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of…

Ananya Panday wishes to be in a girls…

Shraddha Kapoor becomes brand ambassador of…

BREAKING: Trailer of Hrithik Roshan - Tiger…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification