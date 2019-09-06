Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was at his candid best at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore. At the event, the actor while talking about his Bang Bang! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif called her a mazdoor. He referred to her as a labourer because of the hard work she puts into perfecting her dance moves.

Hrithik Roshan who is known for his brilliant dancing skills was asked who among him and Katrina required more retakes. He said that he always takes Katrina’s name while answering this question. He said that Katrina takes it as an insult but he means it as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. He further said that Katrina is the best labourers and workers that he has come across.

Stressing on Katrina’s hard-working quality, he said that deep inside Katrina is a mazdoor and just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Hrithik also said that the Zero actress is super talented and it becomes very easy to work with her.

