Amidst all the anticipation for Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming film, the makers of Dream Girl have organized a special musical night on 7th of September in Mumbai. What grabs our attention is that the event will witness a unique performance by bi-vocal singers who are all set to jam with Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja from Dream Girl.

Staying true to the film’s theme and Ayushmann’s character, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film uniquely. Ever since the trailer of Dream Girl has been released, it has received wide appreciation for its quirky and unique theme. Ayushmann Khurrana’s portrayal of Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. The superstar has become the talk of the town with his stellar performance earlier this year in Article 15 following which he won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Andhadhun and now we get to see him as Pooja in Dream Girl.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

