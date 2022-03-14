Finally, a Hindi adaptation of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aaranya Kaandam is in pre-production. Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th street Entertainment) have acquired exclusive rights to this neo-noir action thriller. While other details remain under wraps, the project is to be helmed by Ajay Bahl known for his audacious directorial success Section 375.

Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Tamil neo-noir Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aaranya Kaandam is finally in pre-production

Aaranya Kaandam marked the beginning of a new chapter in Tamil cinema and garnered many accolades. The makers are confident that the adaptation will acquire the same cult status in Hindi cinema as the original film.

Aaranya Kaandam is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller. The story takes place in a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, and Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth.

Produced by S. P. B. Charan's Capital Film Works, the film features a critically acclaimed musical score by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.