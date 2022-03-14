Aamir Khan turns 57 today, March 14. The actor will be celebrating the day with the media on Monday followed by a conversation about his upcoming projects and more. In the latest conversation with a news channel, the actor opened up about his divorces with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, staying cordial with them, his kids, and much more. Aamir talked about Ira Khan's mental health struggles and how she is running an NGO to help people.

Aamir Khan speaks about his daughter Ira Khan’s mental health struggles – “She is fighting it very strongly”

Back in 2020, Ira Khan spoke to her followers on Instagram stating she was recovering from depression. In the video, Ira was heard saying, “Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say.”

“What should I say? Why am I doing this? Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?” she concluded.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life altogether. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

“Ira opened a company called the non-profit company which deals with mental health. She is connected to this topic and wants to work for the same. She wants to help the mentally distraught people in the country. That’s her area of interest and I am also working with her on this," Aamir Khan spoke about his daughter's mental health journey in conversation with the News18 channel ahead of his 57th birthday on Monday.

“She has faced many challenges in her life and I am happy to see that she is fighting it very strongly and showing courage. And I have seen a big improvement in her as well. However, I won’t comment much on her struggles because only she has the right to speak about them. But what makes me happy is that despite having her own problems, she is ready to help others," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others. The film is set for the August 2022 release.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.