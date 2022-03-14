There is a story floating around on some portals claiming that Deepika Padukone had been offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is not just untrue. But impolite to Alia Bhatt who did the role and who is being hailed as an all-time great for her performance. The truth about the casting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is that that the only actress who was offered the role before Alia was Priyanka Chopra whose schedules abroad did not permit her to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali the dates he wanted.

Here’s who was offered the lead in Gangubai Kathiawadi before Alia Bhatt, and it’s not Deepika Padukone

When the filmmaker saw it wasn’t working out, he quickly thought of Alia. “I don’t know why or how it happened. But I saw my Gangubai in Alia. No one else did. Everyone discouraged me. My entire thought I had gone mad. But Alia it was as Gangubai,” says Bhansali.

As for Deepika, after three back-to-back costume dramas Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat with Deepika (and Ranveer Singh) Bhansali wanted a break from that team. Incidentally Alia did not discuss any remuneration with Sanjay Bhansali’s team for Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Sanjay Sir ko jo bhi theek lage,” Alia has said about her remuneration.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt loses her cool on Ranbir Kapoor; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.