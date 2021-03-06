Sonu Sood has managed to win a lot of hearts with his selfless social services throughout the lockdown. From helping migrants reach their homes safely to providing them with job opportunities, Sonu Sood has been no less than a messiah for those in need. Under the Sonu Sood Foundation, he has managed to create multiple opportunities for people willing to find work and learn skills.

However, recently, Sonu Sood came across a fraudster who has been asking for a legal fee of Rs. 3500 under the pretense of providing loans with his foundation name. All set to file a case against this fraudster, Sonu Sood confirmed on his social media that the said person is not associated with his foundation and that they do not provide loans.

Take a look at his Instagram story.

Also Read: Bombay High Court dismisses Sonu Sood’s plea against BMC notice over alleged illegal construction

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.