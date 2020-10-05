Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.10.2020 | 10:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Hina Khan bags an award for Damaged 2 in the popular actor female in a negative role category

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

From television to films to now the OTT space, actress Hina Khan has managed to conquer all 3 mediums with absolute power-packed performances which have been loved by the audiences and her fans. The actress wooed her fans in Damaged 2 with her performance.

Hina Khan bags an award for Damaged 2 in the popular actor female in a negative role category

Her first-ever digital debut 'Damaged2' in which Hina portrayed a grey shade on screen has also been widely recognized for the show's concept and Hina's outstanding performance in it! Not only has Damaged 2 along with the platform it is aired on won awards for its amazing conceptualization, but Hina too has won the award for the popular actor female - negative role in a web series category.

Hina Khan bags an award for Damaged 2 in the popular actor female in a negative role category

Hina Khan bags an award for Damaged 2 in the popular actor female in a negative role category

Damaged 2 marked Hina's second antagonist role on-screen which was brilliantly received by the viewers who have enjoyed watching her in such a different avatar which she totally nailed with an amazing performance!

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a tux while Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan bedazzle in gowns at the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification