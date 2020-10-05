Bollywood Hungama

Yo Yo Honey Singh shoots ‘Shor Macheygaa’ song for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, which stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal is one film that has garnered a lot of interest ever since the film was announced. Mumbai Saga was one film that was been shot until the lockdown was announced. And now as shoots have resumed, the cast of Mumbai Saga has also resumed shooting. Recently the two lead actors shot for a song, Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Macheygaa'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh shoots 'Shor Macheygaa' song for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga

The trio recently shot the song at a studio in Andheri for over two days. The shoot took place smoothly with all the necessary precautions in place, sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks for the crew, thermal checks, and social distancing being followed by the entire crew.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With the coolest @thejohnabraham !! With my Lads @hommiedilliwala @mihirgulati @yyhitro28 @sahil.m.k_

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh) on

Yo Yo Honey Singh will be making comeback with a song in a film after a long time. For the track, he collaborated with a 20-year-old singer writer Hommie Dilliwala, whom he has groomed for over three years. The song has a jungle - tribal theme.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With My favourite Musician Amar Bhai @amarsangam #shor machega

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh) on

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is a period Gangster flick, set in the 80s the film show the transition from Bombay to Mumbai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shor Machega ft. @hommiedilliwala

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh) on

It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

