Here’s what Vivek Oberoi wants to ask Salman Khan

Vivek Oberoi has been making headlines off late thanks to his film PM Narendra Modi landing in the eye of a storm. While the Election Commission firmly stated that the film will not be released due to the election season, Oberoi who has been leaving no stone unturned to promote the venture was recently in conversation with Bollywood Hungama. In the session during the rapid fire round Vivek Oberoi was asked which question he would ask certain people who had been administered the truth serum. In this segment is what his question for Salman Khan that caught our attention.

When asked about which question he would ask Salman Khan, Vivek was quick to answer saying, “Do you (Salman Khan) truly believe in forgiveness?” Now, given the past shared between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, this question from the latter certainly holds not just a lot of meaning, but also comes along with myriad undertones and references to what transpired between them. But it wasn’t just Salman Khan that Oberoi would have a question for. In fact, Vivek also has one for Shah Rukh Khan, “Where do you get the energy from? Where do you get the energy from? How does he do it? If I meet him and even if it is 3 in the morning he is totally amped.”