Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.04.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Ishaan Khatter pays fine for parking his bike in no parking zone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is known that the Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter is passionate about bikes. The actor is often is seen travelling at several places on his motorcycle. However, Ishaan Khatter ran into trouble for parking his bike in no parking zone.

Ishaan Khatter pays fine for parking his bike in no parking zone

As per reports, Ishaan Khatter arrived at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai recently. His bike was parked in the no parking zone, so it was being towed. Seeing that his bike was been taken, the actor came out of the restaurant quickly. He requested the cops to release the bike. The actor was then asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 before his bike was released. A video of the incident had gone viral.

Ishaan Khatter, on the work front, made his debut last year with Majid Majidi’sBeyond The Clouds. He starred in Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police to…

Police complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan…

Varun Dhawan's stalker creates a ruckus…

Urmila Matondkar faces charges of making…

Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal…

Ayushmann Khurrana takes Urdu lessons in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification