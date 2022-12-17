The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been making headlines for the past few days. In fact, the film, whose first track ‘Besharam Rang’ was released recently has been caught in mire with quite a few protests against the track. However, away from the negativity being spewed, Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Pathaan, Yash Raj Films decided to wish the actor’s co-star John Abraham on his birthday in a rather unique way. In fact, SRK took to social media releasing a poster of the film featuring John.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan added, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”. As for the image, the new poster features John in an all-black look with tattoos on the back of his palm and index figure. Interestingly, the tattoo reads, “Everyone will come to my funeral to make sure I stay dead”. In the film, while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the title role of Pathaan, John Abraham will be seen as his arch nemesis.

Talking about Pathaan, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Said to be a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, the film has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

