This is Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri’s second film. She will be making her debut with an untitled thriller directed by Soumendra Padhi.

After directing a dystopian saga with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the Ganapath director Vikas Bahl seems to shifted his attention to his next directorial venture. While Ganapath is still in the pipeline for release, the director has decided to sign his next and it will be with none other Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The film in question is expected to be a feel good family drama, and is an official remake of the 2016 French-Belgian film La Famille Belier.

Vikas Bahl to direct Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri in his next, a remake of La Famille Belier

As per reports in PeepingMoon, a source was quoted talking about this Vikas Bahl – Alizeh Agnihotri venture saying, "Vikas Bahl has finished scripting and will start shooting for it in the first quarter of next year. This is a film Vikas has been planning to adapt for Indian audiences for the last six years, and it’s finally seeing the light of day in 2023. The director has made some appropriate changes to the story and setting so that it resonates with Indian sensibilities and culture. Alizeh’s father, Atul Agnihotri, is producing it with Reliance Entertainment."

For the unversed, La Famille Belier is an 2014 family drama about a 16 year old teenage girl named Paula who speaks fluently in sign language as she communicates with her deaf and mute family which consists of her mother, father, and brother. However, a music teacher coincidentally discovers her natural talent for singing and motivates her to pursue it and participate in a prestigious competition at a Paris music college. But the only problem is Paula will have to move away from her family.

The film is expected to be the second venture of Alizeh Agnihotri, who is already gearing up for her debut, a thriller directed by Soumendra Padhi, who also directed the film Budhia Singh: Born To Run, starring Manoj Bajpayee and the web-series Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega.

