Here’s why Sara Ali Khan won’t play her father Saif Ali Khan’s daughter

Not now darling, is probably what Saif Ali Khan said when offered the opportunity to work with his daughter in the upcoming rom-com. Saif and his real-life daughter Sara Ali Khan coming together in a film, that won’t happen for a very long time. Established stars are scared of the comparisons that inevitably follow when they co-star with their child. Invariably the progeny is found to be wanting.

For his directorial debut in Khamoshi The Musical, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Twinkle. Dimple rejected the idea completely.

For years Hema Malini said no to offers to co-star with her daughter Esha. Explains Hema, “It wouldn’t have been fair to her to be compared to me. I have so much more experience. We finally came together after many years in my home production Tell Me O Khudda. But this was after she had faced the camera for many years. I’d have never allowed her to face the camera with me at the beginning of her career.”

Perhaps Saif has seen the wisdom of Hema Malini’s argument. Amitabh Bachchan certainly doesn’t shy away from facing the camera with his son Abhishek Bachchan. But Saif is definitely staying from Sara on camera for a while now.