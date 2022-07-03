comscore

Here’s how Raveena Tandon responded to trolls after they shamed her for not understanding middle-class issues

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With the recently changing political scenario in Maharashtra, there was also a change in the decision regarding a Metro line wherein one of the lines was asked to cut through the forest area of Aarey. Many celebrities like Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon objected to this decision owing to the impact that it may have on Mother Nature. However, certain netizens not only disagreed with them but also believed that this area lacks development in terms of transport and other infrastructure. Because of this debate, some of them shamed these actresses for not being empathetic toward the plight of the middle-class and their difficulties. However, Raveena took to social media to respond to these trolls.

Here’s how Raveena Tandon responded to trolls after they shamed her for not understanding middle-class issues

In a series of tweets, Raveena Tandon responded to trolls and haters who posted about her not understanding the travel issues faced by people residing in Aarey due to lack of access to public transport. However, hitting back at that them for shaming her, Raveena said, “Teen yrs, travelled in locals/buses, got eveteased, pinched, everything that most women go through, earned my first car in 92.Development is welcome, we have to b responsible, not only a project, but wherever we are cutting thru r forests, to safeguard environment/wildlife.”


She went on to add, “Everyone’s life is not a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike, it’ll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet.”


Responding to yet another troll from a person from Nagpur who shared a video of the Mumbai local train and its crowd, Raveena added, “Uptil 1991,I travelled like this. And being a girl also got physically harassed by nameless trolls like you. Before I started working , saw success and earned my first car. Troll ji . Nagpur ke ho, hara bhara hai aap ka city.lucky. Don’t grudge anyone their success or earnings 🙏🏻”


Furthermore, she also agreed that all developments are welcome as far as they don’t hinder or obstruct Mother Nature. “All development is welcome ji,all one prays is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/safeguarding of wildlife .India,today,prides herselfwith tiger count increase,but because of depleting forestsroad/rail kills of leopards and tigers are increasing. Im sure that our government will do their best to see everyone’s interest,safety and convenience,and will take the right decision and measures.Hoping for bright future for all our children,yours,mine everyones,this planet.ps-loving the plastic ban in effect!”

Also Read: Raveena Tandon responds to Twitter trolls who compared her to Sonam Kapoor for her tweet on religious tolerance

