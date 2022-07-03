Model Erika Packard who made her reality show debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, was one of those few who performed an interesting stunt in yesterday's grand premiere episode. However, during the same, the model suffered an injury on her nose. Despite the pain, she continued the stunt until the end and needless to say, earned appreciation from her co-contestants who also cheered on for her to complete the given task.

A source close to the model said, “Erika, who played like a true Khilaadi till the end, was given a task wherein there were two chains of tires tied (10 tires each) and the contestants were supposed to unlock each tire and move ahead faster than the other one. She performed the task alongside Nishant Bhat. As soon as the stunt began, Erika started to unlock the tires fiercely until she hit her nose badly on one of the tires. But she refused to give up, and still kept unlocking the tires. Co-contestants like Rubina Dilaik and Chetna Pande even cheered for her.”

The source added, “Consequently, she again lost her balance and fell down, but she still stood strong and began to chase the tires with all her might and managed to somehow climb on one of the tires. Erika who could have very easily aborted the stunt kept hustling till the end but unfortunately was given a fear funda.”

This was the last stunt, and the most difficult one so far, amongst the other ones! Besides her, the first few sets of contestants to perform stunts were Aneri Vajani – Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia –Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair - Faisu, Mohit Malik – Shivangi Joshi. The other contestants include Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, and Rubina Dilaik. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on Colors and it premiered on the channel, a day ago.

