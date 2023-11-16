In one of the videos going viral, Ankita Lokhande also revealed to Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora about feeling nauseous and having food cravings.

Just earlier this week, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a massive showdown after the latter was shifted to a different room away from the actress. However, now it seems that all might get well between the popular couple since Ankita is expected to be showcasing signs of pregnancy. Many housemates too seem to have noticed the same and adding further to their speculation, Ankita also confessed taking a blood test and urine test to know about her health status.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking a ‘pregnancy test’ inside Bigg Boss house; confesses to Vicky Jain about ‘missing her periods’

In a clip, which has found its way on social media, Ankita Lokhande was seen speaking to Vicky Kaushal about what she is undergoing health-wise, wherein she confessed that she hasn’t got her periods as yet. “Main thak gayi hu mentally. Main sach mein thak gayi hu. Mereko lagraha hai main bimar hun. Mereko feeling arahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mere periods ni arahe. Mujhe ghar jana hai. (I am tired mentally, really! I think I am unwell because I can feel it. I haven’t got my periods as yet. I want to go home)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? ☄️ (@bb_17_clips)



While Vicky tried to make her understand, she continued, “Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche horhi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. (I am not mad. I know what I am saying. I have just taken a blood test now for pregnancy. I don’t think anything is there inside. Haven’t got the reports as yet and I have taken a urine test too. I feel like body has turned upside down. Plus a lot of things are not happening. But I am sure that something is happening to me).”

Another clip which is going viral on social media is a conversation which Ankita had with co-contestants Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. In the video, Ankita is seen telling them about how she feels nauseous almost every evening and went on to add that she has been craving certain kinds of food, especially something sour. Rinku and Jigna reacted to theses statements, further telling her about a ‘good news’ being on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? ☄️ (@bb_17_clips)



Speaking about the show, Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Gap between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain widens after the latter gets shifted to ‘Dimaag’ room during ‘adla badla’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.