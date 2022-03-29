Harry Styles has reportedly dropped out of the Nosferatu remake due to scheduling conflicts. The Grammy-winning artist was supposed to join Anya Taylor-Joy in Robert Eggers’ remake of the classic vampire movie.

Harry Styles exits Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake starring Anya Taylor-Joy due to scheduling issues

As Variety notes, The Witch director Robert Eggers was planning to reunite with The Witch breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy for his rendition of Nosferatu in 2017. She also stars in Eggers’ upcoming Viking epic The Northman set to bowin theaters April 22, but the production got delayed due to Covid-19 in 2020 which is part of the reason the director’s Nosferatu plans have remained open-ended. Eggers confirmed earlier this year that he’s still in discussions with Taylor-Joy to do the movie.

The silent, black-and-white original Nosferatu from German filmmaker F. W. Murnau, has been remade before. In 1979 Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre was released starring Herzog’s frequent collaborator Klaus Kinski alongside Bruno Ganz and Isabelle Adjani. Eggers has long cited Murnau’s Nosferatu as one of his all-time favorite movies. “It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges yet it’s one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made,” the director once told Shudder.

“The newly restored color tinted versions are really impressive, but I still prefer the poor black and white versions made from scraps of 16mm prints. Those grimy versions have an uncanny mystery to them and helped build the myth of Max Shreck being a real vampire.” However, it’s still unclear if the project is moving forward.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles had previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pughand Michael Grandage’s upcoming My Policeman opposite The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin. Had he not pulled out of the movie, Nosferatu would’ve added to his growing filmography. Before My Policeman arrives, the Watermelon Sugar singer recently confirmed that he will release his third solo album ‘Harry's House’ on May 20th.

Also Read: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Swedish House Mafia to headline Coachella 2022; Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Epik High join the line-up

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.