Recently, it was announced that Ajay Devgn has begun filming for Drishyam 2. The announcement led to a lot of excitement as the first part was a nail-biting thriller and was loved unanimously. Released in 2015, it also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and revolved around a middle-class family that cooks up an elaborate alibi and web of lies to escape a murder conviction.

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam to release in China on April 15; poster out

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that Drishyam is all set to get a release in China. The poster of the film is out which states that the thriller, directed by late director Nishikant Kamat, will be released in the neighbouring country on April 15, 2022.

China has become an important market for the Indian film industry as several films have done outstanding business there. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal (2016) is the biggest of all as it collected Rs. 1000 crore at the Chinese box office. Films like Secret Superstar (2017) Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017), Hindi Medium (2017), Hichki (2018) etc. also managed to succeed big time in the cinemas of China.

A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, “It was believed that mostly, Indian films on family, education, parenting etc will do well in China. However, Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun (2018), starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was a smashing hit. It collected approx. 46.6 mil. USD [Rs. 325 cr.] when it is released in the neighbouring country in April 2019. It was also a thriller, like Drishyam. Hence, there are expectations that even Drishyam can work big time among the audiences there.”

The release of Indian films in China had stopped due to the pandemic and it resumed with the release of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore (2019) on January 7 this year. On March 18, a Tamil film, Kanaa (2018), starring Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, was released in China. The trade expert revealed, “Kanaa reportedly released in around 11,000 screens in China. It remains to be seen what the screen count of Drishyam would be. We’ll get an idea about it only closer to the release date.”

Drishyam is the official remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, starring Mohanlal. Interestingly, Drishyam has also had a Chinese remake. Titled Sheep Without A Shepherd, it was released in 2019 and was a huge hit, collecting nearly $176 million from the home country.

A Sheep Without A Shepherd Total China Gross Is $91.27M Now Become 15th Highest Grossing Movie Of 2019.

Note It Is The Remake Of Indian Movie #Drishyam pic.twitter.com/fr14Nl7a15 — China Box Office (@ChinaBox_Office) December 25, 2019

Also Read: Ajay Devgn says he would not have made Runway 34 without Amitabh Bachchan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.