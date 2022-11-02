comscore

Boney Kapoor laughs off reports on No Entry sequel

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

A recent report on a portal claimed that Boney Kapoor who was the producer of the hit 2005 comedy No Entry will be making the sequel without Salman Khan. The report also claimed that Boney was “taken aback” when Salman decided to produce the sequel, since Boney had the rights to the proposed sequel No Entry.

When I contacted Boney for clarity, he could not stop laughing. “All this is news to me.” Here is the truth about No Entry Mein Entry: neither Boney Kapoor nor Salman Khan has any intention of doing the sequel.

A source close to the project reveals, “No Entry was released 16 years ago. All the actors including Salman have moved on. There is no valid reason for revisiting an ancient comedy.”

The latest buzz on this subject is that the No Entry Anees Bazmee director is revamping the script to suit Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor confirms making acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

