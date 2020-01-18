Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2020 | 7:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Hank Azaria to no longer voice the character of Apu in The Simpsons

ByMonica Yadav

Hollywood actor Hank Azaria has confirmed that he will no longer voice the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons after years of controversy surrounding the character that it was problematic and stereotyped South Asians. He has lent voice to numerous characters in the show including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

Hank Azaria to no longer voice the character of Apu in The Simpsons

However, he says he is done voicing Apu’s character who is the owner of Kwik-E-Mart. Hank told Slashfilm, “All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore unless there’s some way to transition it or something. “We all made the decision together. We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

In the longest-running animated show, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is an Indian immigrant who first appeared in The Telltale Head episode in the first season.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an…

Malang: Anil Kapoor says it was challenging…

Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast Neena Gupta…

"Kangana is an intelligent, disciplined…

National Commission for Women closes sexual…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification