The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, shocked the world earlier this month when they announced they are stepping down as the senior members of the royal family. On Wednesday 8 January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement that read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

The statement further said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

This news sent shockwaves to everyone as well as the royal family who reportedly did not approve of this decision.

On Saturday, January 18, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles. They will not receive public funds for royal duties. They won’t formally represent The Queen too.

In an official statement released by The Queen, she said she supports their independent lives and said that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie will always be their family. The statement read, “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the statement said.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” it said.