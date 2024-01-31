As per the latest buzz, Disney+Hotstar is set to unveil the Indian adaptation of th

In a continuing trend of adapting international web series for Indian viewers, Disney+Hotstar is set to recreate the suspense and drama of the German television series Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut.

Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap and Harleen Sethi to headline Indian remake of Bad Cop: Report

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the latest addition to this growing list is the adaptation of Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut, with the Indian version featuring an impressive ensemble cast led by Gulshan Devaiah. Known for his versatile performances, Gulshan will step into the shoes of David Rott, who originally portrayed the lead character in the 2017 German thriller.

Joining Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles are Harleen Sethi, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sushmita Aishwarya. Aditya Datt, director of films like Table No. 21 and Commando 3, is at the helm of this adaptation, which has already begun filming.

The series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underbelly, as adapted by Rensil D’Silva and Hussain Dalal. The narrative revolves around twin brothers—Jesko, a successful police inspector, and Jan, a life-trained criminal. The gripping storyline unfolds when Jesko's life hangs in the balance during a police operation involving Jan, leading to a drastic twist of fate as Jan assumes his deceased brother’s identity for self-preservation.

Produced by Fremantle India, known for hit reality shows like India's Got Talent and Indian Idol, the Indian adaptation of Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut is expected to premiere on Disney+Hotstar in the second half of 2024.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that over the past five years, the streaming platform has successfully adapted numerous international hits such as Criminal Justice, Penoza, Luther, The Night Manager, and The Good Wife for the Indian audience.

