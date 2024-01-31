Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri became the talk-of-the-town with the release of The Kashmir Files in 2022. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles, the movie became one of the biggest success stories of the year. Hence, there was keen interest to know what the director would come up with next.

Agnigotri’s next turned out to be The Vaccine War. The movie narrated the story of the struggle and hard work of a group of India’s scientists while making India’s own COVID-19 vaccine when the pandemic was in full flow. The film made noise upon its theatrical run and digital release and in a recent development, it is being learned that it will be screened today in the Parliament Library aka Sansad Bhavan Library for the MPs (Members of Parliament) from the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Agnihotri shared the news on his official Twitter page by sharing a video news about the film’s screening. Along with that, he wrote, “वाह! सुबह सुबह यह तो बड़ी अच्छी खबर है। (Wow, it is so good to get such good news early in the morning) I am so happy for all the scientists.”

Last year in October, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Vaccine War during a speech. A delighted Agnihotri reacted to the news on Twitter saying, “It’s heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, especially women scientists, in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional ‘first time a PM praised Virologists’ they said. GRATITUDE.”

The Vaccine War starred Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Raima Sen, among others.

