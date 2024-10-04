The film will also feature a cameo of Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are reportedly in supporting roles.

Yash Raj Films announced that its much-anticipated action entertainer, Alpha - the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film being produced by Aditya Chopra, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

Bollywood actress Alpha is all set to be the perfect holiday treat for audiences as Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make this film into a big screen spectacle. With stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences, the film weaves together intense action and unexpected twists.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sharvari Wagh expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt’s talent and work ethic. When asked what she learned from working with Alia, Sharvari responded, “Everything. She's an incredible human being and an incredible artist. I just think that every day that I'm on set, it's a masterclass for me."

Sharvari further added, “I get paid to be an actor and sit next to her and watch her perform. It's such a learning experience."

Sharvari also discussed the trust that Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra has placed in her by casting her in the lead role of Alpha. The film is the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films' successful spy universe, which began with the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharvari acknowledged the significance of this role in her career, stating, "It's very motivating because when you're such a young actor, and you know that the spy universe has always been helmed by these big superstars, it gives me a lot of motivation to work really hard."

She continued, “I know I have big shoes to fill. I know that it is a huge franchise, and a lot of belief that a producer has put in me. I don’t want to disappoint—not him, not myself, and definitely not everybody working on our film.”

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, promises to be a thrilling addition to Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe. The film will also feature a cameo of Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are reportedly in supporting roles.

