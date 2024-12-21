The last big Bollywood film of 2024, Baby John, will be released in a few days and it has managed to generate excitement due to the casting, mass appeal and association of Atlee. The makers managed to complete the censor process in time and Bollywood Hungama, in this exclusive article, will focus on its cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors dialogues on Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mahatma Phule in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John; modifies three violent scenes

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded Baby John a U/A certificate. However, the Examining Committee (EC) asked for certain modifications. The duration of the opening disclaimer was increased and the makers were asked to add a line, 'The title of the film, Baby John, bears no connection or resemblance to any political figure or entity'. Then, a voiceover and text were added stating that the performance of the child artists has been as per the existing guidelines. A consent letter was also submitted to the CBFC.

The EC censored two dialogues in the film. At one place, 'Phule' was muted in a dialogue which referred to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. In another scene, Lal Bahadur Shastri was replaced by another word; the replacement term is unspecified in the cut list.

The CBFC asked the makers for four visual modifications. The scene where a character kicks a 'kalash' (pot) was modified. The visuals of characters being set on fire were reduced by 50%. Thirdly, the visual of a character tapping cigarette buds on another character's face was modified. Lastly, a close shot of a gunshot was also modified.

That's not all. The CBFC members asked the makers to submit an AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) certificate and factual sources to the statistical data on rape mentioned by a character in the film.

Once these changes were made, Baby John was passed by the CBFC on December 16. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 164.01 minutes. In other words, the run time of Baby John is 2 hours 44 minutes and 1 second.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, Baby John releases in cinemas on December 25.

