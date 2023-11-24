Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's latest season, which has had a successful run, has been building some musical memories along the course of its 4-month run and it will soon reach an exciting finish with its 'Finale episode' on November 26. While all contestants are winning hearts with their singing, some have even won rare opportunities of releasing their own OG singles week after week. As competition gets tougher between the top 5 finalists – Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita or Sonia, audiences too are excited to know the winner.

Govinda, Aruna Irani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa join the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

On the other hand, to make the episode more interesting and twice as much fun, along with the season judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, some special guests will be seen gracing the finale episode to encourage the top 5 contestants. Fans of the evergreen Govinda will be thrilled to know that their idol accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and veteran actress Aruna Irani will grace the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. The episode will be co-hosted by funnyman Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan. The two talented hosts from the television industry are expected to bring in a lot of fun, laughter, and entertainment in the last episode of the season.

Speaking about turning host of the show, Haarsh said, “I am so happy to be back on Zee TV that too with Aditya who’s like a bro to me. Hosting with him is both enjoyable and entertaining. The talent in this season is incredible, with all the singers being amazing. I believe every contestant is a winner. Even when I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs with Bharti, we were left stunned by the quality of talent. The finale episode will be full of fun, I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale episode will air on November 26, Sunday, at 9 pm, only on Zee TV.

