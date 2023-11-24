Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for the grand Indian premiere of his latest film, Dil Hai Grey, at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Directed by Susi Ganesan, the film has already made waves with its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year. Now, the spotlight shifts to Goa as the film gets ready to grace the IFFI stage. The movie also stars Urvashi Rautela and Vineet Kumar Singh.

In anticipation of the IFFI premiere, Akshay Oberoi expressed his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to be heading to Goa for the premiere of Dil Hai Grey at IFFI. It’s an honor to showcase our film at such a prestigious platform, and I am eager to share this cinematic journey with the audience. Working with Susi Ganesan, Urvashi Rautela, and Vineet Kumar Singh has been a rewarding experience, and I believe the viewers are in for a treat.”

Akshay has quite a few projects lined up. This also includes the keenly awaited Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand directed film is an aerial action thriller about air force pilots; Akshay also plays one in the film.

Sharing more about his contribution in Fighter, Akshay had said last month in a statement, “I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honour, and I'm excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. My character holds a pivotal role in the grand tapestry of Fighter, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we've embarked upon.”

