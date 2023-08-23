Veteran actor Govind Namdev has once again expressed his disappointment at OMG 2 receiving an Adults certificate from the CBFC.

Govind Namdev was a lot in the news earlier this month when he slammed the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) on Facebook for giving an Adults certificate to OMG 2 and ordering over 20 cuts in the movie that promotes sex education in schools. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report the same. The veteran actor has now targeted the CBFC again for the same and has also compared the situation in India with ‘conservative countries’ like UAE and Oman.

Govind Namdev shared a video on Facebook of an online portal discussing how OMG 2 has got an Adults certificate despite it being a film meant for teenagers. He captioned the post, “Even in conservative countries like UAE and Oman, students from 12th standard onwards are permitted by the Govt. to watch OMG (2) in order to let them guide in the direction of sex education. We too can learn from these countries. God bless …” For those not in the know, UAE and Oman have rated OMG 2 permissible for children above 12 to watch.

The earlier post of Govind Namdev, when he had strongly slammed CBFC over this matter, read, “Jo dimaag Censor Board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha who unhone OMG 2 jaisi thoughtful-progressive film ko kaatne-kootne mein kharch kar diya (The kind of mind the Censor Board should have applied to censor a ‘disgusting’ film like Adipurush, they applied it to cut and scrap a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2).”

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam along with Govind Namdev in the role of a priest.

