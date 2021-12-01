South Korean group GOT7 member Youngjae and The Penthouse star Choi Ye Bin are all set to star together in CINE de RAMA’s third project Love & Wish.

According to The web drama Love & Wish is based on a webtoon. It is written by Ine and distributed by Kakao Page, and it will be produced by Cube Entertainment. The webtoon has been loved by 1.5 million subscribers because it tells a story about love, friendship, and growth of high schoolers that teens and people in their twenties can deeply empathize with.

GOT7’s Youngjae will take the role of the male lead Kim Seung Hyu. This is the first time he has been selected to play the male protagonist of a romance drama since his debut.

The Penthouse star Choi Ye Bin will play the female lead Son Da Eun. Yoo Jae Sang, who appeared in movies like 4th Place and Student A, will star as Na Yoo Il.

On the work front, Youngjae was last seen earlier this year in Netflix’s So Not Worth It. On 5th October, he made his solo debut with his first extended play, Colors from Ars, and its title track Vibin. Six days later, he released a fall-winter clothes collection in collaboration with Korean casual brand Plac.

Besides Choi Ye Bin also featured in film Good Deal which was released in July this year.

Love & Wish is scheduled to be released in December.

Also Read: STRAY KIDS experience cold past love in dark music video for Winter Falls; welcome festive season with ‘Christmas EveL’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.