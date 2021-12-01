comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.12.2021 | 2:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

A.C.E’s Jun, Yoo Hyun Woo and Kim Tae Jung to star in historical fantasy BL drama Tinted with You

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean pop-group A.C.E member Jun and actors Yoo Hyun Woo and Kim Tae Jung will be staring in a new BL (boy love) web drama together.

On November 30, Moving Pictures Company, which produced the BL web dramas Wish You: Your Melody From My Heart, Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding, and The Tasty Florida, revealed that they will be releasing a new historical BL drama titled Tinted With You.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Tinted With You is Korea’s second sageuk (historical drama) BL web drama since Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding, and it’s a time slip fantasy romance about the meeting between Heon, who is in danger of death within a painting, his bodyguard Geum, and present-day Eun Ho.

A.C.E’s Jun will be starring as high school student Eun Ho, who loves paintings. Jun will skillfully capture Eun Ho’s desperate feelings as he receives the task of finishing a painting and returning to the present time while protecting what he loves.

Yoo Hyun Woo plays Heon, the dethroned crowned prince who lives an uneasy life, feeling threatened for his life every day by his older brother who is the king. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how Yoo Hyun Woo will depict the feelings of sympathy he feels for Eun Ho when they meet during his time in exile.

Kim Tae Jung, who impressed with his role in MBC’s Extraordinary You, will be playing Heon’s bodyguard Geum, who silently protects Heon by facing against assassins. Although he’s clumsy at expressing his emotions, Geum is a tenderhearted character who sincerely worries for Heon more than anyone else.

Tinted with You will premiere on December 23 and be released every Thursday and Friday on Viki.

Also Read: EXO’s Kai makes soft and dreamy comeback with second-mini album Peaches, watch music video

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prithviraj to direct and act in Hindi web…

Kangana Ranaut files FIR after receiving…

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein…

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Renfield…

Priyanka Chopra admits she fell for equity…

Adele announces Las Vegas Residency titled…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification