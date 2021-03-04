Popular South Korean group GOT7's rapper-songwriter-producer BamBam has found a new representation. The group ended their seven-year contract with JYP Entertainment and most of the members have announced their new representations. BamBam is now the latest member to confirm that he has joined Abyss Company, home to well-known artists including Sunmi, Park Won, and Urban Zakapa.

The official announcement on Abyss Company's website read, "Welcome, BamBam. We are pleased to announce that BamBam has become a new artist of Abyss Company. Please keep support and love to BAMBAM from Abyss Company. Thank you."

BamBam released a set of new photos with the announcement and caption that read, "BAMBAMxABYSSCOMPANY."

Along with that, he also revealed new official social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a Youtube channel.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

GOT7 has found new representations for their solo careers whilst continuing to promote as a group! In 2020, GOT7 dropped two albums 'Dye' along with ' Not By The Moon ' lead track and 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' with two music videos ' Breath ' and 'Last Piece'

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.