BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces title track ‘On The Ground’ from her debut solo album to release on March 12 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular K-pop female group BLACKPINK's member Rosé is gearing up for the solo album release. Marking her debut as a soloist, her album is titled 'R'. Along with the album comes the title track which is ‘On The Ground’.

BLACKPINK's Rosé announces title track ‘On The Ground’ from her debut solo album to release on March 12 

Sharing the first set of posters this week, the title track name was announced today. Rosé took to Instagram to inform, "My very first single, On The Ground is finally coming out on March 12th!!! To everyone who has been waiting patiently, thank you and I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK released their highly awaited debut album titled 'The Album' on October 2 along with the music video for the lead track 'Lovesick Girls'.  The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200. The group also debuted its documentary on October 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: First teaser of BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo track focuses on grandeur and soulful vocals

