Popular K-pop female group BLACKPINK's member Rosé is gearing up for the solo album release. Marking her debut as a soloist, her album is titled 'R'. Along with the album comes the title track which is ‘On The Ground’.

Sharing the first set of posters this week, the title track name was announced today. Rosé took to Instagram to inform, "My very first single, On The Ground is finally coming out on March 12th!!! To everyone who has been waiting patiently, thank you and I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song."

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK released their highly awaited debut album titled 'The Album' on October 2 along with the music video for the lead track 'Lovesick Girls'. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200. The group also debuted its documentary on October 14, 2020.

