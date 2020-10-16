Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2020 | 2:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

JYP Entertainment confirms GOT7 is prepping for comeback, new album reportedly to drop by November end 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

The year is about to come to an end and some of the biggest comebacks are happening in the Korean music industry. With many albums anticipated to be released between October and December, another popular group is set to make their comeback. Popular group GOT7, consisting of members JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom, are reportedly dropping their new album by November end.

JYP Entertainment confirms GOT7 is prepping for comeback, new album reportedly to drop by November end 

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news stating that GOT7 is indeed working on the album and prepping to make their comeback soon. However, the exact date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the members have been working on their individual projects. The group's leader and vocalist JB recently held his first-ever exhibition titled Alone. Jackson Wang released his new single 'Pretty Please' in September and was also one of the mentors on Street Dance Of China 3. Jinyoung, who was last seen in Korean drama When My Love Blooms, has signed another drama Devil Judge. He also released a photobook recently.

Youngjae recently wrapped up being a DJ host on the Idol Radio show. He will be starring in the Netflix drama, Hope The World Gets Ruined Tomorrow. Mark and Bambam individually worked on fashion shoots. Yugyeom, on the other hand, dropped some songs on Soundcloud and has been sharing a lot of dance routines on social media.

Back in April 2020, GOT7 dropped their mini-album 'Dye' with 'Not By The Moon' as the title track. The EP debuted at No. 4 on Billboard World Albums Chart making it their 11th entry in the top 5.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s JB announces his first exhibition ‘Alone’, shares first glimpse

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks…

"Abhishek Kapoor is a master when it comes…

Shefali Shah kicks off her second…

Richa Chadha kisses Ali Fazal in a throwback…

Sanjay Dutt shares his new look as he gears…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals key to a happy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification