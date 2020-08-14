Another Korean series seems to be in works for K-pop group GOT7 member Jinyoung. The young Korean singer and actor, known for his fine vocals and strong screen presence, is currently considering to be a part of an upcoming show titled Devil Judge starring alongside Kill Me, Heal Me actor Ji Sung.

JYP Entertainment has confirmed that the actor has been offered a role in Devil Judge and is currently in talks to join the show. Hopefully, another mystery is round the corner for Jinyoung after his first lead role in He Is Psychometric.

Devil Judge, reportedly, will be a chase drama about a judge who is trying to punish the existence of evil by turning a court into a reality show, and another judge who wants to know the true identity of the head judge.

Jinyoung recently donated 20 million won (Rs. 12,62,485.36) towards flood relief efforts, according to Korean media reports. The news of his secret donation was confirmed by the Korea Disaster Relief Association.

On the work front, GOT7's Jinyoung was last seen in Korean drama When My Love Blooms. He recently released his photobook. As a group, they are reportedly working on their comeback album.

