It's over for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating. It is being reported that the couple has parted ways.

The 27-year-old singer began dating Cody back in October 2019. The 23-year-old singer had even shared a photo wit, Miley, a few days ago and wrote, “in love with my best friend.” They have even deleted pictures on Instagram.

In July, the two of them were seen having a gala time in a TikTok video.

On August 14, Miley released her new song 'Midnight Sky'.

