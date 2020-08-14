Bollywood Hungama

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reportedly call it quits after 10 months of dating 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's over for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating. It is being reported that the couple has parted ways.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reportedly call it quits after 10 months of dating 

The 27-year-old singer began dating Cody back in October 2019. The 23-year-old singer had even shared a photo wit, Miley, a few days ago and wrote, “in love with my best friend.” They have even deleted pictures on Instagram.

In July, the two of them were seen having a gala time in a TikTok video.

On August 14, Miley released her new song 'Midnight Sky'.

ALSO READ: BTS, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Khalid among others to headline iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020

