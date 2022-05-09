comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.05.2022 | 2:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

GOT7 officially announces self titled album releasing on May 23

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop group GOT7 is gearing up to make a long-awaited comeback this May! GOT7 will be returning with a self-titled EP on May 23 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first official comeback with a new album since leaving JYP Entertainment last year.

GOT7 officially announces self titled album releasing on May 23

GOT7 officially announces self titled album releasing on May 23

On May 9, as Korean outlet Soompi notes, the septet marked the anniversary of their fandom Ahgase (short for “I GOT 7”) by dropping the first teaser for their long-awaited comeback. The teaser announces the name and date of the release, in the form of a green poster which also includes the names of all seven members of GOT7.

The forthcoming mini album GOT7 marks the group’s first album release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment last year, following the release of their fourth studio album Breath of Love : Last Piece in November 2020, along with its pre-release single “Breath” and lead single “Last Piece”. The comeback will mark GOT7's first music release in about 1 year and 3 months since the release of their 4th digital single "Encore" last February of 2021

Also Read: GOT7 to make full-group comeback with new music in May 2022

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prithviraj Trailer launch: Akshay Kumar…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and…

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh worked…

New Doctor Who Revealed: Sex Education star…

Disha Patani joins Prabhas and Deepika…

Mother’s Day: Raashii Khanna gifts her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification