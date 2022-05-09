South Korean pop group GOT7 is gearing up to make a long-awaited comeback this May! GOT7 will be returning with a self-titled EP on May 23 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first official comeback with a new album since leaving JYP Entertainment last year.

GOT7 officially announces self titled album releasing on May 23

On May 9, as Korean outlet Soompi notes, the septet marked the anniversary of their fandom Ahgase (short for “I GOT 7”) by dropping the first teaser for their long-awaited comeback. The teaser announces the name and date of the release, in the form of a green poster which also includes the names of all seven members of GOT7.

The forthcoming mini album GOT7 marks the group’s first album release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment last year, following the release of their fourth studio album Breath of Love : Last Piece in November 2020, along with its pre-release single “Breath” and lead single “Last Piece”. The comeback will mark GOT7's first music release in about 1 year and 3 months since the release of their 4th digital single "Encore" last February of 2021

Also Read: GOT7 to make full-group comeback with new music in May 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.