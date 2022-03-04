South Korean ongoing drama Thirty-Nine, starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun, will not air its scheduled episodes next week due to coverage of South Korea’s presidential election.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, JTBC’s ongoing drama, which normally airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays, will not air during its usual time slot on March 8 and on March 9, JTBC will air a special broadcast that sums up Episodes 1 through 6 instead of a new episode.

The show will resume its broadcast as scheduled the following week, with Episode 7 airing on March 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Thirty Nine is about three friends who meet in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama tells the beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who face unforeseen circumstances and how they overcome this together. The three ladies are Cha Mi Jo, Jeong Chan Young and Jang Joo Hee, played by Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun, respectively.

