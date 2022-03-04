Bollywood singer-actress Shibani Dandekar got married to her actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in a private wedding ceremony. They tied the knot at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse on February 19. Soon after their wedding, Shibani updated her Instagram bio as she added ‘Mrs. Akhtar’ to her bio.

Shibani Dandekar drops ‘Mrs. Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio; goes back to adding Farhan Akhtar’s last name to hers

It seems like Shibani has changed it again. She has removed ‘Mrs. Akhtar’ from her bio now, but still continues to have Farhan’s surname after her surname. She had earlier changed her bio to ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs. Akhtar’.

Meanwhile, Shibani recently posted a set of pictures with Farhan from a celebration. Netizens were speculating about her pregnancy. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram story and rubbished the rumours. She posted a video of herself in a bandeau top and black shorts while showing off her washboard abs and wrote, “I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was tequila.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's nuptials were celebrated in presence of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidhwani. The pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen directing Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar gets her wedding day tattooed and introduces ‘The Akhtars’. See photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.