While Farah Khan was on Bigg Boss 14 as a celebrity judge, she was seen questioning the contestants for their past actions and behaviours. There were a lot of issues that were raised, multiple questions answered, but, a statement made by Farah Khan left Gauahar Khan irked. During her reprimanding session, Farah Khan had asked the contestants to speak to Eijaz Khan with respect due to his seniority. However, a lot of people disagreed and said that respect is earned and it has nothing to do with one’s age or seniority.

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter to share her point regarding Farah Khan’s statements and asked why Pavita Punia was not reprimanded for abusing a senior on the show behind her back along with her family. Pavitra’s actions have surely left Gauahar irked and the actress wrote in a tweet, “Aur seniority ki agar baat hai (And if we’re talking about seniority), I did not hear anyone reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!? Where’s the respect for seniority then? She abused my family too!”

Take a look at her tweet.

Aur seniority ki agar baat hai , I did not hear any one reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!!!! ?????? Where’s the respect for seniority then ???? She abused my family too ! ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/1oLbkVOzlK — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

Do you agree with Gauahar’s point of view? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Aly Goni loses his cool on Jasmin Bhasin for stopping him from getting in a fight with Jaan Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 14

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.