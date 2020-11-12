Bollywood Hungama

Gauahar Khan questions why Pavitra Punia was not reprimanded for abusing a senior and her family on Bigg Boss 14

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Farah Khan was on Bigg Boss 14 as a celebrity judge, she was seen questioning the contestants for their past actions and behaviours. There were a lot of issues that were raised, multiple questions answered, but, a statement made by Farah Khan left Gauahar Khan irked. During her reprimanding session, Farah Khan had asked the contestants to speak to Eijaz Khan with respect due to his seniority. However, a lot of people disagreed and said that respect is earned and it has nothing to do with one’s age or seniority.

Gauahar Khan questions why Pavitra Punia was not reprimanded for abusing a senior and her family on Bigg Boss 14

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter to share her point regarding Farah Khan’s statements and asked why Pavita Punia was not reprimanded for abusing a senior on the show behind her back along with her family. Pavitra’s actions have surely left Gauahar irked and the actress wrote in a tweet, “Aur seniority ki agar baat hai (And if we’re talking about seniority), I did not hear anyone reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!? Where’s the respect for seniority then? She abused my family too!”

Take a look at her tweet.

Do you agree with Gauahar’s point of view? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Aly Goni loses his cool on Jasmin Bhasin for stopping him from getting in a fight with Jaan Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 14

