Veteran Bollywood actress, Bindu, who had played significant roles in many films during the 70s and 80s, recently expressed her disappointment for not being awarded during the early years of her career. Even though she was nominated nine times for the prestigious Filmfare Awards, she was unable to win. Bindu feels that she was deprived of an award for her debut film Do Raaste (1969) only because she was a newcomer at that time. However, Bindu pointed out that the same reasoning was not applied when Jaya Bachchan was awarded for her performance in the film Guddi (1971).

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran actress Bindu claims Filmfare denied her an award despite securing highest votes for Do Raaste; says, “But they gave Jaya Bachchan an award for Guddi”

In an exclusive video interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bindu opened up and said, “Ye andar ki baatein hain, merko pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada votes milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya (This all happens behind closed doors. I got to know that I had got the maximum votes, still they didn’t give me the award). This happened three to four times, and this has always happened at Filmfare.”

She further added, “I was nominated for Do Raaste. But they were like ‘How can we give you an award for your first film?’ But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was nominated for Dastaan also. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award.”

Bindu acknowledged feeling disappointed at the time as winning awards would have boosted her confidence, especially since she was a newcomer in the industry. She said, “Then I used to feel bad. Though this is now a very old incident, it stays with you. When an artiste is new in the industry and gets an award, the enthusiasm and happiness are of a different type only. It gives motivation. I would say give awards to budding artistes to boost their confidence.”



Bindu, who established her position in the film industry early on through her impressive acting skills, also emerged as one of the leading actresses who starred in cabaret dance numbers in Hindi movies. She has also featured in Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and many more iconic films.

