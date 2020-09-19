Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 19.09.2020 | 5:01 PM IST

Gauahar Khan is dating Zaid Darbar, confirms the latter’s father musician Ismail Darbar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gauahar Khan has been in a relationship with social media influencer and actor Zaid Darbar, as confirmed by the latter’s father, Ismail Darbar. The couple was linked last month and their romantic Instagram posts are proof enough of their relationship. Music composer Ismail Darbar confirmed with another daily and said that Zaid had called his step-mother Ayesha to inform her of the relationship.

Ismail Darbar further said that he will give his blessings to the couple if they decide to tie the knot. He said that Zaid is 29 years old and is aware of what he wants in his life, his wife Ayesha has also said the same thing to them. According to Zaid’s father and step-mother, he is old enough to make his own decisions and they are happy if he is happy.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan will be shooting for a special promo for Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Monalisa considering they are some of the most popular contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Makers shoot for a special chess-themed promo featuring Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Monalisa

