Last Updated 19.09.2020 | 4:51 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to air from September 28

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for 12-14 hours each day, the new dates for the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are out. The veteran actor who has been hosting the show for the past few years is excited to be back on the small screen again. Sharing pictures and updates from the sets, Amitabh Bachchan, despite his busy schedule keeps his fans updated with multiple posts.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to air from September 28

The makers have created a brand new set that is as swanky as it gets and are maintaining all the precautions necessary according to the shooting guidelines shared by the Government. As per the recent reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air from September 28. Two of the crew members were tested positive for Coronavirus and hence the makers have ensured to keep all the precautions in mind forgoing.

How excited are you to watch Amitabh Bachchan make a comeback on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture wearing a face shield from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, asks people to be safe

