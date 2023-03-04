comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.03.2023 | 12:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, set to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, set to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023

en Bollywood News Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, set to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is a psychological thriller.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight is taking the direct-to-digital route. Bollywood Hungama had informed that the said film, which is being bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Films, would feature Sara and Vikrant in lead roles and that it was titled Gaslight. Now, the streaming platform has announced that the film will arrive on March 31, 2023.

Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, set to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023

Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, set to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023

During the promotions of Gulmohar, while talking to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Disney+ Hotstar, Sara said that Gaslight will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in March itself.

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is a psychological thriller. This will mark Sara Ali Khan’s second movie releasing on OTT after Atrangi Re.

Pawan Kripalani’s last directorial venture was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. His last thriller was the Radhika Apte-starrer Phobia. The film tackled an out-of-the-box subject of the psychological condition agoraphobia.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on her ambitions: "It's about just being better than I am every single day"

More Pages: Gaslight Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Legal action against Paps who jumped into…

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar runtime REVEALED!…

Ira Sone to enter Kundali Bhagya as Anjali’s…

Kiara Advani adds her elegant touch to…

Rakesh Roshan reacts to rumours of Hrithik…

Bhumi Pednekar to address women…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification