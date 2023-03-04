Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is a psychological thriller.

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight is taking the direct-to-digital route. Bollywood Hungama had informed that the said film, which is being bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Films, would feature Sara and Vikrant in lead roles and that it was titled Gaslight. Now, the streaming platform has announced that the film will arrive on March 31, 2023.

During the promotions of Gulmohar, while talking to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Disney+ Hotstar, Sara said that Gaslight will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in March itself.

How much talent is too much talent? Don't miss the full video on our YouTube Channel#GulmoharOnHotstar Now Streaming & #GaslightOnHotstar streaming from 31st March Watch now: https://t.co/i3VuZc3Y2B pic.twitter.com/gSAY1fuVVL — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 3, 2023

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is a psychological thriller. This will mark Sara Ali Khan’s second movie releasing on OTT after Atrangi Re.

Pawan Kripalani’s last directorial venture was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. His last thriller was the Radhika Apte-starrer Phobia. The film tackled an out-of-the-box subject of the psychological condition agoraphobia.

