Last Updated 02.03.2021 | 6:35 PM IST

Game Of Thrones’ Indira Varma joins Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Star Wars series centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally shaping up. Game of Thrones and For Life actress Indira Varma has been roped in to star alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen in the Disney+ series.

Game Of Thrones' Indira Varma joins Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen's Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+

The makers of the project are keeping her role a secret. As per reports, this series will fall in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope timeline in the Star Wars franchise.

Indira Varma is currently a series regular on ABC's legal drama For Life. The second season wrapped up a week ago.

ALSO READ: Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor to reportedly begin production in September

