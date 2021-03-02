Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.03.2021 | 8:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Amazon Prime Video issues unconditional apology over Tandav

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime India’s original series Tandav landed in controversies ever since its release in January. Multiple cases have been registered against the makers of the show and the platform for hurting sentiments of a particular community through the series. After the makers issued an unconditional apology in January, now Amazon Prime Video India has issued an unconditional official apology for unintentionally hurting sentiments.

Amazon Prime Video issues unconditional apology over Tandav

The statement read, “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences”

Earlier in January, the makers had confirmed that they have deleted the objectionable scenes with the guidance and support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, among others.

ALSO READ: Tandav Controversy: Bail plea of Aparna Purohit rejected; Allahabad HC says applicant has acted irresponsibly

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff will be back in War sequel

Amitabh Bachchan is back home & raring to…

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer…

Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court seeking…

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar's…

Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification