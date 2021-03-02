Bollywood Hungama

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 to release on 3 December 2021; makers unveil new poster

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday today, the makers of Heropanti 2 announced the release date of the film and also unveiled an interesting solo character poster of Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 to release on 3 December 2021; makers unveil new poster
Housefull producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment annoucned that the film will be released on December 3, 2021. "Dropping this Bomb Poster on our@iTIGERSHROFF's birthday! Fire We couldn’t be more Excited Heart suit #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 releases in cinemas on 3rd December, 2021 Clapper board," the makers wrote while announcing the release date of the film.


Tiger Shroff who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 will be reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala for the sequel to the movie. Tara Sutaria has been roped in as the female lead of the film.

ALSO READ: Scoop: With COVID-19 cases increasing in Europe, Sajid Nadiadwala drops plans of shooting Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 abroad 

