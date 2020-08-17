Bollywood Hungama

Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor to reportedly begin production in September

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ewan McGregor will star in the highly anticipated Star Wars series on Obi-Wan Kenobi that will air on Disney +. The filming did not begin earlier this year due to the pandemic. But, it seems like the production will finally happen from September onwards.

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor to reportedly begin production in September

According to Making Star Wars tabloid, "Disney+’s Star Wars: Kenobi is filming at the “train yard” location next month. This lot in question is the location where The Mandalorian filmed its first two season’s exterior shots. It is a safe assumption the location will be used for exterior shooting on the Kenobi story too with interiors at the Manhattan stage or Pinewood Studios. I also assume the location, which was used for Tatooine in The Mandalorian will double for the desert planet here as well.

The report also suggested that The Mandalorian will begin shooting from October.

ALSO READ: Ewan McGregor says he watched The Mandalorian to prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi series, filming to begin in 2021

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

New notification