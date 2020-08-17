Actor Ewan McGregor will star in the highly anticipated Star Wars series on Obi-Wan Kenobi that will air on Disney +. The filming did not begin earlier this year due to the pandemic. But, it seems like the production will finally happen from September onwards.

According to Making Star Wars tabloid, "Disney+’s Star Wars: Kenobi is filming at the “train yard” location next month. This lot in question is the location where The Mandalorian filmed its first two season’s exterior shots. It is a safe assumption the location will be used for exterior shooting on the Kenobi story too with interiors at the Manhattan stage or Pinewood Studios. I also assume the location, which was used for Tatooine in The Mandalorian will double for the desert planet here as well.

The report also suggested that The Mandalorian will begin shooting from October.

