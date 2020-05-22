Bollywood Hungama

Game of Thrones actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage in talks for vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like there could be a Game Of Thrones mini-reunion in the future! Actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, who starred as Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister respectively in the HBO series, are reportedly in talks to star in a vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead from Legendary. Deadline reported on May 20 that director Max Barbakow has already been signed on.

Game of Thrones actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage in talks for vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead

Deadline revealed, "In Good Bad & Undead, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them. The intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason Momoa is set to star as Duncan Idaho in Legendary’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve.

