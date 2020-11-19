In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 in theatres and HBO Max on the same day, December 25. The superhero sequel will open in US theatres on Christmas and the streaming giant. In the countries that do not have HBO Max, the film will release in theatres a week before, that is December 16.

Taking to Instagram, Gal Gadot wrote, "IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it."

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” Ann Sarnoff told Variety, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

“The time has come,” director Patty Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “At some point, you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.”

“Watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not,” she firther added. “Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

I can't wait for the world to see this amazing woman on the screen. She'll blow your mind and warm your heart. @GalGadot killed it in this film, and she does all that great and hard work for only the most honorable reasons. She is a true #Wonderwoman so I hope you enjoy #WW84 https://t.co/Q7fYuNAEab — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 19, 2020

